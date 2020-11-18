Six-month construction project on Platte Avenue starting November 30

Map of the Platte Avenue over Sand Creek bridge project, provided by the City of Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eastbound Platte Avenue just west of Powers Boulevard will be reduced to one lane for about six months starting November 30 as crews replace two bridges over Sand Creek.

The city of Colorado Springs said construction signs are in place now, and eastbound Platte will be reduced to one lane over Sand Creek starting November 30. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes when possible during the project.

All business access will remain open.

The city said the eastbound and westbound bridges over Sand Creek were built in 1956, and sustained flood damage in 2008. This project will replace the two bridges with one bridge structure, and add sidewalks along the north and south sides of the road. It will also accommodate the future Sand Creek Regional Trail under the bridge.

The project will also add a traffic light at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Space Center Drive.

