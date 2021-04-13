Sisters climbing to new heights for women in the lineman industry

COLORADO SPRINGS — National Lineworker Appreciation Day is celebrated on April 18 each year. There are currently 35 students at the Rocky Mountain Lineman School in Colorado Springs, and only two of them are women!

Since the start in 2008, nearly 600 students have graduated from the lineman school — but only eight women in total. FOX21 photojournalist Mike Duran introduces us to two sisters who are making history.

Student Amelia Mcmahon from the Rocky Mountain Lineman School in Colorado Springs notes it’s a pretty dangerous job.

“Every day we talk about the hazards and what precautions we should take,” Amelia said.

She said instructors make them aware that it’s not going to be as simple in the real world and teach them an awareness of remembering where they are out on the pole, plus where all the wires are and where the equipment is on the pole.

Jenna Miller, a student at Rocky Mountain Lineman School and Amelia’s sister, added, “I was the Department of Defense Project Manager for four years, and I never felt a passion for it, so I only did it for four years.”

“I was tired of the day-to-day minimum wage job. It just wasn’t my thing,” sister Amelia expressed. “She [Jenna] mentioned going through this program. The first time she mentioned it, it was about a year and a half ago, then again last summer. I was like yeah, that’s something I could do that would be fun.”

The sisters cite that they are a pretty tight-knit family.

“Her coming through this journey with me and that extra support, being a male predominant field, it’s always nice to have not only another female but one that happens to be my sister,” Jenna said.

She continued, “I’d like to see more ladies in the trade; I mean not just this trade but welding, oil fields, it’s hard work but fulfilling. It would be awesome to see some lady lineman out there with me one day.”