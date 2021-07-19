Sinkhole opens in northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews are working to repair a sinkhole that opened in a new housing development off Union Boulevard in northeastern Colorado Springs Sunday.

The city said the sinkhole began to develop early Sunday morning at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Sky Pond Lane. It eventually grew and swallowed much of the intersection.

Union Boulevard is closed in the area as crews begin repairs.

The city said the developer is responsible for repairs because the sinkhole happened in a housing development that is less than three years old. A contractor hired by the developer is currently assessing the situation to determine how long repairs will take.