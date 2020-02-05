Single-digit temps to start Wednesday in southern Colorado

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bundle up before you head outside today! Most of southern Colorado is waking up to temps in the single digits or lower. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

Temperatures in the Pikes Peak region at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures in southern Colorado at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for El Paso and Pueblo counties until 8 a.m. The National Weather Service reports windchills could be as low as 20 degrees below zero.

Road conditions

CDOT reports icy spots on highways across southern Colorado, but for the most part, roads are clear. Be aware of possible slippery patches on your drive.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

School delays

Most area schools are on a delayed start Wednesday. Tap here for a full list.

Forecast

Spotty fog and even some flurries to the east of Colorado Springs and Pueblo early on, but that will burn off and we’ll have more sunshine. After our frigid start, we’ll be a little bit better, but still chilly in the afternoon with highs in the 20s to low 30s. It’ll be a quiet day overall.

Wednesday night, high clouds filter overhead for the Front Range and the plains. Along with these comes some warmer air, so expect some breezes on the eastern slopes overnight. We’ll still be cold, but we won’t have many areas below zero. Snow begins for the central and northern ski resorts after midnight.

>> Full forecast from FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister