“Significant construction” on I-25 Gap in coming weeks

Interstate 25 near Larkspur around 11 a.m. Wednesday. / Colorado Department of Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CDOT is alerting drivers about “significant construction work” taking place in the Interstate 25 Gap project in the coming weeks.

Construction on the 18-mile stretch of interstate between Castle Rock and Monument will be ramping up as crews take advantage of warmer and drier weather.

Here are some of the major traffic impacts planned for the coming weeks, according to CDOT:

Greenland Road traffic shift and ramp closures

What: A 12-hour single lane closure of southbound I-25 at Greenland Road directly followed by a 45-day closure of the southbound I-25 on-and off-ramps at Greenland Road.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, to 6 a.m. Friday, June 26. Ramp closures in place 24 hours a day for 45 days.

Why: The initial lane and ramp closures will result in a major traffic shift the morning of June 26, which allows crews to construct the west half of the Greenland Road interchange. This will ultimately deliver a two-lane underpass at Greenland Road. The long-term ramp closures will allow crews to reconstruct the ramps into a new, permanent configuration.

Detours: Use County Line or Upper Lake Gulch roads.

Full closures of southbound I-25 near Larkspur

What: A series of full closures of southbound I-25 near Larkspur, between Spruce Mountain Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road.

When: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, June 28, Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1. Motorists can expect impacts as early as 6 p.m. each night, as crews begin setting up traffic control signs. The interstate will be fully open during the day.

Why: Safe reconstruction of the Spruce Mountain Road bridge, which spans I-25.

Detour: Southbound I-25 traffic will funnel into one lane just north of Spruce Mountain Road, where all traffic will exit. Motorists will then take Spruce Mountain Road south to the Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to continue on southbound I-25. This detour is expected to take an average of five minutes.

Northbound I-25 traffic will funnel into one lane in this area. Expect slower speeds.

Safety reminder: Traffic shifts along the corridor

Traffic shifts occur almost nightly along the 18-mile construction zone. Some of these shifts, specifically in the northern section of the project near Castle Rock, will result in less concrete barriers and wider lanes. Please remember the speed limit is 60 mph and fines are doubled in work zones. Increased enforcement is occurring on the ground and by aircraft. Exercise caution and pay extra attention as you travel the I-25 South Gap corridor.