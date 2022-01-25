Sign replacement project underway in El Paso County, says Colorado Department of Transportation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising motorists to anticipate nighttime lane closures during the sign replacement project that began mid-January.

New signs will be installed along U.S. Highway 24, CO Highway 21 and CO Highway 94 at the following locations:

U.S. 24 – From mile point 2.6 to mile point 2.8, mile point 4.2 to mile point 4.3, mile point 295.8 to 350.8 (west of Manitou Springs to east Colorado Springs)

CO 21 – From mile point 139 to mile point 141.7 to mile point 142.2

CO 94 – From mile point 0.5 to mile point 1.7

Approximately 750 aging signs will be removed, and over 1,135 new signs and sign posts will be installed in their stead. Crews will also be replacing 25 overhead signs.

Signs like these last anywhere between seven to 10 years, geographic and exposure conditions pending. The replacements will feature better reflectivity for the safety of all on the roads.

Drivers are advised to expect the following:

Single lane closures on Sundays through Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

Shoulder closures on Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The project is expected to be completed in September of 2022.

To learn more about the project, visit the project website here, call 719-695-0112 or email signplacementproject@gmail.com.