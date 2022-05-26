COLORADO SPRINGS — Four years ago, after the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, then President Donald Trump and others proposed arming some teachers who could intervene in violent situations.

“Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them. Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again – a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States,” Trump tweeted in February of 2018.

In Colorado, some educators dismissed the idea of putting that burden on classroom teachers.

“I don’t want to have a gun in my hand. I don’t want to be responsible. I couldn’t imagine being the…I couldn’t imagine hurting a kid… even a kid that’s attacking,” a teacher in Centennial said at the time.

But other educators embraced the proposal, including some in El Paso County.

The Hanover Junior/Senior High School, located southeast of Fountain, allows its staff to carry arms – and has done so since 2016. Hanover District 28 says it believes if an active shooter did target the school, it could take 30 minutes for law enforcement to respond.

Still, organizations such as one founded by parents after the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut, says allowing guns on campuses is likely to lead to more shootings and unlikely to prevent mass shootings on campus.

“The last thing we would want is for us to make the problem worse. So, our teachers need to be well trained. Defend a position,” D28 Superintendent Kyle Cooper told FOX21’s news partner in Denver. “It’s not designed to be an attack position. It’s designed to protect students.”