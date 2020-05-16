Shots fired in a Colorado Springs neighborhood, standoff underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say a standoff is underway in a Colorado Springs neighborhood late Friday night.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Michael Place around 9:35 p.m. which is near the intersection of Academy and Union.

Police tell FOX21 that when officers arrived a shot rang out inside the home and people started to get out of the home, all except for one woman. Officers would not release her name.

Police believe she has locked herself in the basement. Officers are working to get her to come out of the home safely.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.