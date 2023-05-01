(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week is National Small Business Week, and FOX21 is showing appreciation for our local small businesses by checking out some of what Colorado Springs has to offer.

Colorado is home to more than 653,000 small businesses, accounting for about 99.5% of all Colorado businesses. Each day, those business owners work to grow small businesses, create jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness.

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young said our state continues to show support for small businesses owners and stand with them as they look to expand. To kick start the week, FOX21 checked out Rocky Mountain Soap Market in Downtown Colorado Springs.

“We’ve got a great Downtown Colorado Springs community, for anyone that doesn’t know we are one of the original popup shops down here,” said Cindy Puleo with the Rocky Mountain Soap Market. “So for almost eight years, we have been a part of the community. And just to have that feeling of working together and being together is pretty incredible.”

You can support the Rocky Mountain Soap Market at their storefront located at 212 North Tejon Street in Downtown Colorado Springs. Currently, the shop is offering 20% off gifts for mom, so consider some of the delightful offerings at the Rocky Mountain Soap Market this Mother’s Day.