(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bank of Colorado and Downtown Colorado Springs are partnering together to reward those who shop local by giving out a grand prize of a $1000 gift card.

Shop Local + Win Local will allow customers to enter for drawings to win prizes when they purchase $50 or more at Downtown retail shops. The prizes for the drawing include weekly drawings for Downtown Gift Baskets valued at over $100 dollars in items and a $150 Downtown Gift Card.

When you buy $50 dollars or more, upload a photo of your receipts to the city’s website or email PRIZE@DOWNTOWNCS.COM to enter. Shop Local+ Win Local starts Nov. 10 and ends Dec. 10. The top prize of a $1000 dollar Visa gift card will be selected on Dec. 14.

“When shoppers support our independent businesses, our whole city’s economy is stronger,” said Carrie Simison, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Downtown Partnership.

Local Celebrities will also share their favorite holiday gifts on Downtown Colorado Springs’s social media pages including FOX21’s Taylor Bishop.

