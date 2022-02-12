Shop local for Valentine’s Day with Sweetwater Flower Market!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Still need to find that perfect gift for your Valentine? Sweetwater Flower Market can help! Beautiful bouquets, sweet-smelling soaps, and unique gifts are waiting for you. Check out the video above for everything you need to know when it comes to flowers, and watch the video below for unique gifts you cannot find anywhere else.
Where to find Sweetwater Flower Market
Locations:
- Historic Old Colorado City: 2419 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
- Phone number: (719) 434-1615
- Northside Colorado Springs: 11590 Ridgeline Dr #120, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
- Phone number: (719) 358-9891
Follow them on Facebook and Instagram, too!