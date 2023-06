(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said crews are on the scene of a shooting on South Nevada Avenue and is asking the public to avoid the area.

CSFD said the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of South Nevada Avenue, near Nevada and Brookside Street.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Mike Duran

FOX21 News is working to learn more and will provide updates as information becomes available.