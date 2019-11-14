Shooting investigation underway in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police investigating a shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at the Summit Creek Apartments off Chelton Road, police are focusing their investigation around building C.

A neighbor tells FOX21 around 7 P.M. there was an argument followed by a shooting.

Police are interviewing neighbors and any witnesses, with no word yet on who was shot or if the shooting took place inside or outside the apartments.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.