Stepmother arrested on murder charges in disappearance of Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The stepmom of missing 11-year-old boy Gannon Stauch has been arrested on murder charges in connection with his disappearance, a family spokeswoman confirms.

Letecia Stauch was arrested Monday in South Carolina, the spokeswoman said. She is charged with first-degree murder.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Mountain Time to announce a “major development” in the case. FOX21 will stream it live on this page.

Gannon, 11, has been missing since January 27. The sheriff’s office has received hundreds of tips regarding his disappearance. They’ve searched multiple locations across El Paso County during the monthlong investigation. Most recently, investigators were spotted in the area of Highway 105 and Highway 83 on Saturday.

