EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants your help in identifying a man who was caught on camera siphoning gas from several vehicles.
EPSO says it happened on March 24 just before 2 a.m. at the “A Good Mechanic” auto repair in the Security/Widefield area of El Paso County.
They described the man as heavy-set with long brown hair and a beard. He was wearing light blue jeans, a dark hoodie and gray shoes.
EPSO says the camera also captured the man’s vehicle, which they describe as a 1999-2004 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee. The jeep is missing its front bumper, has sun damage, and no front license plate.
If you have any information that could help identify this suspect, call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-7777. If you have real-time information on his location please call Dispatch at 719-390-5555.