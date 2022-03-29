EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants your help in identifying a man who was caught on camera siphoning gas from several vehicles.

EPSO says it happened on March 24 just before 2 a.m. at the “A Good Mechanic” auto repair in the Security/Widefield area of El Paso County.

They described the man as heavy-set with long brown hair and a beard. He was wearing light blue jeans, a dark hoodie and gray shoes.

EPSO says the camera also captured the man’s vehicle, which they describe as a 1999-2004 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee. The jeep is missing its front bumper, has sun damage, and no front license plate.

ESPO has linked this vehicle to a man accused of siphoning gas in Security/Widefield.

If you have any information that could help identify this suspect, call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-7777. If you have real-time information on his location please call Dispatch at 719-390-5555.