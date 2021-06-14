Sheriff’s Office rescinds fireworks ban in Unicorporated El Paso County

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 09: Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An earlier decision by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, to ban fireworks in El Paso County, was officially walked-back on Monday afternoon.

A release sent out by EPSO said, in part: “Our county has various topographical features where some terrain may experience large amounts of moisture, but other portions remain dry and may have a higher risk of fire, but at this time does not warrant going into fire restrictions.”

The release noted that fire districts across the county continue to urge people to employ “extreme caution” when using any flame-producing devices.

Pursuant to CRS 32-1-1002(3)(a) the Chief of each Fire Protection District has authority over the supervision of all fires within their district and the local Fire Districts may have codes, regulations, policies or standards that may still be restrictive and/or prohibit certain activities as it relates to fire and open flame. You must contact your local fire district before engaging in fire related activities. Some jurisdictions may also require a permit other than what is required by the county for fire related activities.

The Sheriff, Deputy Fire Warden, the National Weather Service, and other Fire officials will continue to monitor weather and fire danger conditions and may enact additional restrictions in the future.