Sheriff’s office plans $13.5 million in Colorado Springs jail improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thanks to funding from the federal CARES Act, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is planning more than $13.5 million worth of improvements to the county jail.
The sheriff’s office said the upgrades are intended to slow the spread of coronavirus, reduce the risk of exposure, and increase overall safety and security at the jail.
The sheriff’s office is planning the following improvements:
- Replace property conveyor in the jail: $600,000
- Jail security cameras and door control: $4.69 million
- Jail facility door lock replacement: $1.85 million
- Jail lobby/lockers: $2.2 million
- Sheriff’s training facility/remodel: $950,000
- Upgrade equipment for sanitation/hygiene: $300,000
- Tele-medicine equipment: $250,000
- Visitation booth remodel for privacy and security of professional visits: $250,000
- Hazardous duty pay: $1.16 million
- Office cubicle update and safety improvements: $500,000
- Overtime to establish services back to expected level: $200,0000
- Re-deployment of School Resource Officers: $125,000
- Re-deployment of Work Release Deputies: $487,500
- Video court: $26,000
The sheriff’s office said the CARES Act requires them to complete all projects by the end of 2020. Information about specific impacts to the public will be posted on their social media pages.