Sheriff’s office plans $13.5 million in Colorado Springs jail improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thanks to funding from the federal CARES Act, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is planning more than $13.5 million worth of improvements to the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said the upgrades are intended to slow the spread of coronavirus, reduce the risk of exposure, and increase overall safety and security at the jail.

The sheriff’s office is planning the following improvements:

Replace property conveyor in the jail: $600,000

Jail security cameras and door control: $4.69 million

Jail facility door lock replacement: $1.85 million

Jail lobby/lockers: $2.2 million

Sheriff’s training facility/remodel: $950,000

Upgrade equipment for sanitation/hygiene: $300,000

Tele-medicine equipment: $250,000

Visitation booth remodel for privacy and security of professional visits: $250,000

Hazardous duty pay: $1.16 million

Office cubicle update and safety improvements: $500,000

Overtime to establish services back to expected level: $200,0000

Re-deployment of School Resource Officers: $125,000

Re-deployment of Work Release Deputies: $487,500

Video court: $26,000

The sheriff’s office said the CARES Act requires them to complete all projects by the end of 2020. Information about specific impacts to the public will be posted on their social media pages.