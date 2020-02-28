Sheriff’s office looking for witnesses in fatal shooting at Carl’s Jr.

Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting in the drive-thru of the Carl’s Jr. at Powers Boulevard and Galley Road Thursday morning. / Craig Denton Jr. – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses in the fatal shooting at a Powers Boulevard Carl’s Jr. Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the restaurant at Powers Boulevard and Galley Road. According to the sheriff’s office, an off-duty Colorado Springs police officer was in the drive-thru when an unknown man broke into his car and threatened him with a weapon. The officer fired at least one shot, hitting and killing the man.

Because it involved a Colorado Springs police officer, the sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.

Deputies are asking anyone who was in the area of Powers Boulevard and Galley Road between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666.