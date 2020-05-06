Sheriff’s Office investigate explosion at Pueblo West home

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of an explosion and

fire at a home in Pueblo West Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on a report of an explosion at a home in the 900 block of S. Tierra Buena Drive at 1:50 p.m. and found the garage on fire. Pueblo West Fire responded and extinguished the fire.

A resident of the home was injured in the explosion and was taken to a local hospital for

treatment. No other injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation determined the explosion and subsequent fire started in the garage.

After the fire was extinguished, sheriff’s detectives began to assess the damage and determined

the circumstances of the incident as suspicious.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at the home. The incident remains under

investigation.