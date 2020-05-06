Sheriff’s Office: Butane hash oil operation cause of Pueblo West home explosion

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives confirm a butane hash oil operation is what caused a Pueblo West home explosion Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a home at 994 S. Tierra Buena Drive in Pueblo West at about 1:50 p.m.

on a report of a possible explosion. When deputies arrived, they found the attached garage on

fire. Pueblo West Fire responded and put out the fire.

A 39-year-old man, who was in the home at the time of the explosion, suffered burns and was

taken to a hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries reported.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the fire was a result of an explosion of a butane hash oil operation that was set up in the garage and a back room of the home.

Detectives sought and executed a search warrant at the home and found several plastic tubs of

marijuana product, hash oil, two guns and extensive equipment used in the making of butane

hash oil, including several butane tanks.

No arrests have been made at this time. The home suffered extensive damage and was

condemned by Pueblo Regional Building.

“With the extent of the damage to this home, this could’ve been a lot worse for not only the

resident of this home but for the neighbors,” said Pueblo County Kirk M. Taylor. “This was a

very elaborate set up but also a very volatile situation any time you have butane involved.”

The incident is still under investigation. The Drug Enforcement Administration is assisting the

sheriff’s office in the investigation.