EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.

Enyeart was last seen in a Falcon shopping center at around 5:45 p.m. on August 15.

Enyeart was recently reported missing on August 13 and was found safe the morning of August 15. Enyeart has been reported as a runaway.

She was last seen wearing white and black sweat pants, a black tank top, a blue glitter Harry Potter jacket with Griffendor on the back, and a red Tommy Hilfiger hat. She is currently without the black and white emotional support dog seen in her picture.

Lillian Enyeart

If you see her please call 719-390-5555.