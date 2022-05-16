UPDATE — The ‘shelter in place’ order in Widefield and the precautionary secure status at Talbott Elementary School were both lifted just after 11 a.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were serving an arrest related to a case their Investigations Unit “is actively working.”

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has reported “significant law enforcement activity” in the 100 block of Judson Street. They have issued a “shelter in place” order.

Judson Street is southeast of Grinnell and Fontaine Boulevards.

Talbott Elementary School (401 Dean Drive) is on a precautionary secure status and, according to a District 3 spokesperson, is “business as usual” for students in the building.

A FOX21 crew is en route. This article will be updated.