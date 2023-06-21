UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 6/21/2023 8:00 p.m.

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs provided an update shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and said the shelter-in-place is still in effect due to a standoff with a man in a motel.

According to the City, around 5:45 p.m. a man was reportedly “threatening the public” and there was suspicion that he may have been armed.

A large police presence responded to a motel, though no weapon was seen. The shelter-in-place is still in effect as of 8 p.m.

No SWAT team has responded though the police presence is still heavy. There are no evacuations, neighbors in the shelter-in-place zone are asked to stay in place.

WEDNESDAY 6/21/2023 6:48 p.m.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a portion of Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs, and a large police presence is responding.

According to the City of Manitou Springs, officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) responded around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 to a reported disturbance near Manitou Avenue and Crystal Hills Boulevard.

Courtesy: Peak Alerts

The City reports a heavy law enforcement presence responding to the scene, and said a shelter-in-place is being ordered for a half mile radius around the 00 block of Manitou Avenue. A Peak Alert warns neighbors in the area to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

The City said it will provide an update at 7:45 p.m.

