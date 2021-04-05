Shelter-in-place ordered during police activity at Colorado Springs apartments

Police on the scene of a barricaded subject at a Colorado Springs apartment building Monday morning. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Area residents were asked to shelter in place while deputies attempted to evict someone from a Colorado Springs apartment Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 8:20 a.m., El Paso County civil deputies went to evict someone from the Skylark Apartments on North Nevada Avenue near the intersection with Winters Drive. When the deputies arrived, the subject pointed a gun at them, then barricaded himself inside, according to police.

Police sent out an alert asking people nearby to shelter in place while they investigated the situation.

Officers eventually entered the building and found the man had died by suicide, according to police.