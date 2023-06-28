UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 6/28/2023 3:14 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The police activity near the 3600 block of El Morro Road has been resolved, according to a Peak Alert sent out to neighbors. The shelter-in-place has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shelter-in-place on El Morro Road for police activity

WEDNESDAY 6/28/2023 2:25 p.m.

Neighbors in the area of El Morro Road, near South Academy Boulevard, are asked to stay indoors and secure their homes due to police activity.

According to a Peak Alert sent out shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is in the area of the 3600 block of El Morro Road looking for a wanted person.

Courtesy: Peak Alerts

CSPD asked people in the warned area to stay indoors, and stay away from doors and windows. The public is asked to avoid the area.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when additional information becomes available.