Shelter-in-place notice near Cheyenne Mountain prompted by suspicious vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A shelter-in-place notice was sent to residents in the area of Norad Road in southwestern Colorado Springs as law enforcement responded to a suspicious vehicle Monday morning.

Police said the alert went out around 8:30 a.m. and was lifted around 10 a.m., when first responders determined there was no threat.

A spokesperson for Peterson-Schriever Garrison, which includes Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, said the alert was prompted by a suspicious vehicle.

“First responder units at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station responded to a suspicious vehicle at the main gate of the installation,” the spokesperson said. “Proper safety measures were followed to ensure the well-being of the responders, installation personnel and residents in nearby neighborhoods. The responding teams determined there was no threat to the installation or surrounding areas and the shelter-in-place order was terminated around 10:00 a.m.”