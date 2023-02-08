(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — A shelter in place order is in effect for three miles north of Cripple Creek due to a structure fire on Teller County Road 1, which is closed until further notice.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) tweeted about the order, which was also sent out to residents via Peak Alert. TCSO said the structure fire is in the 2900 block of County Road 1, near the intersection of CR1 and Anges Drive.

The shelter in place order dictates that community members secure their homes or shelter in a safe location until further notice.

Teller County Road 1 is also closed in both directions until further notice from the Cripple Creek city limits to Anges Drive.

