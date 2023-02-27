(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said there is heavy law enforcement presence in a neighborhood in Security-Widefield due to a barricaded suspect.

EPSO posted about the incident just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 on their Twitter account. EPSO said the law enforcement activity was in the area of Easy Street and Kiva Road.

EPSO said the suspect is armed and is in the 60 block of Easy Street. A Peak Alert was sent to neighbors in the area warning them to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.