WIDEFIELD, Colo. — A shelter in place order is in effect for Widefield neighborhoods.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reports a barricaded suspect on Widefield Drive.

EPSO on scene of a barricaded suspect in the area of 900 Widefield Dr. EPSO PIO is 30 minutes out. Media staging at Hickory and Widefield. If in area, secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows, if away from area, stay away. pic.twitter.com/OXhE12EnLa — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 18, 2021

They ask people who live in the area to stay in their homes and stay away from the doors and windows. Likewise, deputies request if you are not in the area, stay away.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated.