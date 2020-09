EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A shelter in place order is in effect for homes in Falcon.

EPCSO reported a barricaded suspect on Clifford Drive.

They are asking people who live anywhere from Curtis Road east to Southfork Drive and from John Ross Court north to Falcon Hwy to stay in their homes and stay away from the doors and windows.

This is an active situation please stay with FOX21 for the latest.