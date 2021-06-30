Shelter-in-place alert has been lifted for southern Colorado Springs neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) searched for a suspect in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies asked homeowners in the area of Hancock Ave. and Montrose Ave. to secure their homes and stay away from the doors and windows. People who live in the area will receive a notification when the situation has been resolved. As of 4:15 p.m., the shelter in place alert has been lifted.

Police arrested 30-year-old Joseph Long. No word yet on his charges.

Continued law enforcement activity in the 1900 block of Rand.



Suspect is Joseph Long

2-24-91

White Male

5’8”, 170

Long beard

LSW brown shirt and blue pants https://t.co/rL3gYStnvC pic.twitter.com/WRonbbTC0T — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 30, 2021

Law enforcement is asking people to stay away from the area.