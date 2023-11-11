(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Veterans gathered at Persephone Grae’s Cafe & Juice Bar in Manitou Springs Veterans Day morning to share a free breakfast and their experiences.

The event was hosted by the El Pasco County Colorado Progressive Veterans (EPCCPV) for military veterans, active duty, and their families.

“These are the ways we can heal our community, just coming out and being together talking about it, and sharing our experiences,” said Adam Gillard chair of the EPCCPV.

Adam Gillard served in the U.S. Air Force, and he said events like these provide a place for veterans to gather with other veterans who understand the sacrifices that were made.