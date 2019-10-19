Share the Love event at Heuberger Subaru

COLORADO SPRINGS — Heuberger Subaru teamed up with the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter to raise funds and get more animals adopted.

The shelter has around 1,000 cats and dogs each year, according to officials.

Wags and Wishes Gala is on November 2 and all proceeds will go to the shelter. One person will win a three year lease on a Subaru Cross Track or the value of the car. The raffle tickets are $50 a piece, but the shelter is being sponsored all month so you can donate anything for pets. Donations can be dropped off at the Subaru location.

“Subaru is passionate about pets we were their partner and the Share the Love event because the last two years everyone who gets a new car from Subaru can pick us as their non-profit and we get $250 for every car that gets that, we actually broke the record and it’s a really good thing for the shelter,” Teller County Regional Animal Shelter Executive Director Lisa Robertson explained.

On October 22, Heuberger Subaru is hosting an adoption where dogs from the TCRAS shelter will be adoptable on site at the dealership.