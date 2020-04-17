Share an act of kindness, get a free coffee for Donate Life Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Friday is Blue and Green Day to help encourage more Coloradans to Donate Life.

April is National Donate Life Month, and right now, there are nearly 2,000 people in Colorado who are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

That’s why Coloradans are being encouraged to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation by sharing an act of kindness on Facebook with the hashtag #ShowYourHeart. If you do that and tag @DonateLifeColorado, you can get a digital code for a free Starbucks to use or gift to someone else. (Be sure your post is set to “Public” so Donate Life Colorado can see it.)

>> More information about the promotion

Organizers say organ, eye, and tissue donation is the ultimate act of kindness, and last year, 596 Colordans were given a second chance at life thanks to the kindness of 191 organ donors.

Just one organ donor can safe up to eight lives, and heal more than 75 people through eye and tissue donation.