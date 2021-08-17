Shandy Clinic Dollar Days at Pueblo Zoo coming Aug. 22

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, Aug. 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Shandy Clinic and Pueblo Zoo are partnering together to welcome guests into the zoo for only $1. Full prices will apply after 1:00 p.m.

The partnership between the pediatric speech, occupational and physical therapy clinic and the Pueblo Zoo is now five years old this year.

Overflow parking is available at City Park, at the tennis courts and at the City Park pool. There are frequent wait times at the zoo because of the event’s popularity within the community. All members of your visiting party must be present for ticket purchase and entry into the zoo.

“Shandy Clinic has been a long-time supporter of the zoo and their partnership allows us to deepen our work to serve families throughout Pueblo. We are delighted to once again host this Dollar Day tradition, creating access to the children and families who need it most,” said Abbie Krause, Pueblo Zoo executive director.

Shandy Clinic is located in south Pueblo at 1321 South Prairie Avenue and in north Pueblo at 1301 Fortino Blvd. There are also nine other locations serving families across the Front Range region.

Pueblo Zoo is an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facility covering 25 acres in Pueblo City Park where over 400 animals across 125 different species call home. The zoo is currently a part of three global efforts to save African penguins, red pandas, and African painted dogs.

