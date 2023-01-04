(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Shake Shack will be the latest addition to the bountiful fast casual offerings on the north side of Colorado Springs.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) announced on social media on Wednesday that the new Shake Shack has been permitted and is now under construction.

The restaurant chain began as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City in 2001, and since then, its popularity has steadily grown. According to their website, the chain’s mission is “Stand For Something Good,” which the company said it strives to achieve by sourcing ingredients in accordance with industry-leading animal welfare practices, transitioning to 100% recycled fiber to-go bags, and earning 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for their support of the LGBTQ+ community in the workplace.

The new Shake Shack will be adding to the plethora of fast casual options on Interquest Parkway on the city’s north side, at the corner of Interquest and Federal Drive. That corridor on Interquest also saw the first Colorado Springs In-N-Out location, and since then, has exploded with the addition of rival chain Whataburger, as well as a Torchy’s Tacos across the street from the existing Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

The restaurants will serve a booming housing, lodging, and entertainment district in the area, which will also welcome the 8,000 capacity open-air Sunset Amphitheater in the near future.

The opening of the new Shake Shack also means new job opportunities. Anyone interested in learning about careers at Shake Shack can head to shakeshack.com.