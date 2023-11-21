(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning the community of a sexually violent predator moving to the Stratmoor Hills area whose previous convictions include Sexual Assault on a Child.

According to EPSO, Michael Raymond Graham will be moving to Colorado Springs and is registered at 534 Loomis Avenue, in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Graham’s criminal history includes convictions for Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child, Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, Unlawful Sexual Contact, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

EPSO said it will “make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Michael Raymond Graham registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.”