(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning the community of a sexually violent predator moving to the Stratmoor Hills area whose previous convictions include Sexual Assault on a Child.
According to EPSO, Michael Raymond Graham will be moving to Colorado Springs and is registered at 534 Loomis Avenue, in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood.
EPSO said Graham’s criminal history includes convictions for Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child, Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, Unlawful Sexual Contact, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
EPSO said it will “make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Michael Raymond Graham registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.”