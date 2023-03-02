(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community about a sexually violent predator who will be moving to Pueblo West on Friday, March 3.

According to PCSO, 29-year-old Justin Collins will be released on March 3 from the Department of Corrections (DOC) and will be living in Pueblo West.

PCSO said Collins was convicted of sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation, and he has a previous conviction for sexual assault.

Collins is described as a white man, 5’11” tall, weighing 195 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The DOC has advised PCSO that Collins will be living at 442 South Tejon Avenue in Pueblo West. He will be required to register as a sex offender with PCSO every 90 days.