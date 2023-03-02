(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community about a sexually violent predator who will be moving to Pueblo West on Friday, March 3.
According to PCSO, 29-year-old Justin Collins will be released on March 3 from the Department of Corrections (DOC) and will be living in Pueblo West.
PCSO said Collins was convicted of sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation, and he has a previous conviction for sexual assault.
Collins is described as a white man, 5’11” tall, weighing 195 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The DOC has advised PCSO that Collins will be living at 442 South Tejon Avenue in Pueblo West. He will be required to register as a sex offender with PCSO every 90 days.