Sexually violent predator moves to Yoder area

YODER, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to the Yoder area.

Deputies said Adam Mortenson is living at 315 Weissenfluh Road in Yoder.

Mortenson, 55, is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said Mortenson was convicted of taking indecent liberties with children in Virginia in 2017.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Mortenson is one of five sexually violent predators currently living in unincorporated El Paso County.