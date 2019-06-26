Sexually violent predator moves to western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to a new address in western Colorado Springs.

Police said Mark White, 57, is living at 1038 Fontmore Road #D. That’s just east of 30th Street in western Colorado Springs. He previously lived in the area of Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard.

White is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his forearms, left upper arm, and right wrist. He drives a 2016 black Chevrolet pickup with Colorado license plate number CDF 098.

White was convicted of one count of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 in Virginia in 2009.

Police said he has no other criminal history. 

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

White is one of 15 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs.

