Sexually violent predator moves to Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to Penrose.

Deputies said Jessie Yerton, 54, is on parole and is living at 608 South Broadway in Penrose.

Yerton is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, right leg, left cheek, and left breast. He has pierced ears and a scar on his left arm.

Deputies said Yerton was convicted of sexual assault – 10 year age difference in April 2009.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.