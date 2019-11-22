1  of  2
Sexually violent predator moves to new address

Local
COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to a new address in southeastern Colorado Springs. This is in accordance with Colorado law.

Police said Mark White, 57, is living at 1206 Idyllwood Drive which is just east of I-25 and north of South Academy Blvd. He previously lived just east of 30th Street in western Colorado Springs.

White is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his forearms, left upper arm, and right wrist. He drives a 2016 black Chevrolet pickup with Colorado license plate number CDF 098.

White was convicted of one count of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 in Virginia in 2009.

Police said he has no other criminal history. 

