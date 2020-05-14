Sexually violent predator moves to new address near Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to a new address in the Fountain area.

Deputies said Dennis Hase, 60, is living at 12090 Jordan Road. He previously lived on East Missouri Avenue in Fountain.

Court records show Hase was convicted of felony attempted sexual assault in 2016 and sexual assault on a child in 1989. He was also convicted of driving while ability impaired in 1987, criminal mischief in 1990, two cases of driving while ability impaired in 2003, assault in 2005, attempted burglary in 2006, and domestic violence/assault in 2015.

Hase is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 170 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Hase is one of five sexually violent predators currently living in unincorporated El Paso County.