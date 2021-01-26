Sexually violent predator moves to new address in Security

SECURITY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to a new address in Security.

Deputies said Mario Gutierrez, 31, is living at 5250 Marabou Way. That’s in the area of Bradley Road and Wageman Drive. He was previously registered as living in northeastern Colorado Springs.

Deputies said Gutierrez was convicted of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault-overcome victim’s will in 2018.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Gutierrez is one of five sexually violent predators currently living in unincorporated El Paso County.