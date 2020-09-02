Sexually violent predator moves to new address in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to a new address in central Colorado Springs.

Police said Steven Long, 62, is living at 2132 Robin Drive, which is in the neighborhood northeast of Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. Long was previously registered as homeless.

Court records show Long was convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Maryland in 2003, as well as unlawful sexual contact in Maine in 2010. Police said he had sexual contact with girls.

He was also convicted of reckless endangerment and firing woods/prairie in Fremont County in 2015, and harassment in Fremont County in 2019.

Long is described as a white man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 195 pounds, with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, back, right calf, both hands, both forearms, and both upper arms.

Police said Long is retired and does not have a car.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Long is one of 19 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs.