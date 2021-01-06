Sexually violent predator moves to new address in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who has moved to a new address in central Colorado Springs.

Police said Joseph Gould, 39, is living at 2633 Summit Drive, which is in the area of North Circle Drive and Maizeland Road. He previously lived at the Capri Motel on East Platte Avenue.

Court records show Gould was convicted of sexual assault on a child in Nebraska in 2005, and pled guilty to sexual assault on a child in El Paso County, Colorado in 2011. Police said he had sexual contact with juvenile boys.

Gould is described as a white man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 256 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He does not have a job or a car.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Gould is one of 18 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs.