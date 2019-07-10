Sexually violent predator moves to new address in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who has moved to a new address in Cañon City.

Howard Alley, 52, is living at 612 Harding Avenue in Cañon City. He previously lived on Central Avenue.

Alley is described as a white man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Police said Alley was convicted of sexual assault on a child in June 2003.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.