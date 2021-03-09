Sexually violent predator moves to Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to Manitou Springs.

Police said Shane Poteet is living at 14 1/2 Ruxton Avenue. He previously lived on Summit Drive in central Colorado Springs.

Poteet, 32, is described as a white man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos.

Poteet drives a green/tan 1996 Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck.

Poteet pled guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child in Prowers County in 2016 and attempted internet sexual exploitation of a child in Prowers County in 2010, according to court records. Police said the victims were juvenile girls.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.