Sexually violent predator moves to eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to eastern Colorado Springs.

The sheriff’s office said Karriem Lawson is living at 6470 Lonsdale Drive, which is in the area southwest of Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road.

Lawson, 46, is described as a black man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lawson was convicted of two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in Pennsylvania in 2003, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lawson is one of six sexually violent predators currently living in unincorporated El Paso County.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.