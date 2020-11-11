Sexually violent predator moves to eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to eastern Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Warren Wayne Carrell is on parole and is living at 2342 Zebra Point, which is in the neighborhood at the intersection of Highway 24 and Constitution Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, Carrell was convicted of child molesting in Indiana in 1998. Deputies said Carrell has been convicted of two counts of child molesting.

Carrell, 57, is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 198 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Carrell is one of four sexually violent predators currently living in unincorporated El Paso County.